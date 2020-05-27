3717 Regent Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath + Den/office townhouse in Robbinsdale! -

3 bedroom 2 bath Townhouse + Den/Office !



Back on the market!!



This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a den!

This place has it all for a great price! Beautiful wood floors, nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, attached garage with plenty of parking, large family room, and much more. Super location just a minute away from highway 100, and only 10min from Downtown Minneapolis! Contact us to set up a showing now!!



Email is the fastest method of communication, so reply directly to this post.



Elite Property Management LLC

elitepropmgt.com

7634452639



(RLNE3534167)