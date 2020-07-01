3610 Oakdale Ave N

Amenities

Located in Robbinsdale this 3 bedroom single family home has a lot to offer. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout!! Amenities include washer, dryer, fenced yard, and detached garage. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action