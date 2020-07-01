All apartments in Robbinsdale
3610 Oakdale Ave N
3610 Oakdale Ave N

3610 Oakdale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Oakdale Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Located in Robbinsdale this 3 bedroom single family home has a lot to offer. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout!! Amenities include washer, dryer, fenced yard, and detached garage. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Oakdale Ave N have any available units?
3610 Oakdale Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 3610 Oakdale Ave N have?
Some of 3610 Oakdale Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Oakdale Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Oakdale Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Oakdale Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Oakdale Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Oakdale Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Oakdale Ave N offers parking.
Does 3610 Oakdale Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 Oakdale Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Oakdale Ave N have a pool?
No, 3610 Oakdale Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Oakdale Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3610 Oakdale Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Oakdale Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Oakdale Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Oakdale Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Oakdale Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

