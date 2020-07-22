All apartments in Robbinsdale
2908 Ewing Avenue N
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2908 Ewing Avenue N

2908 Ewing Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2908 Ewing Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2908 Ewing Avenue N Available 11/15/19 Not Section 8 Approved - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! One owner home that has been meticulously taken care for, and it shows! Original Hardwood. Newer Furnace, AC, Roof and Siding. All the updates you need and the classic charm that you crave! Enjoy your coffee in private fenced in back yard with maintenance free deck! 2 Car garage with extra parking. Walking distance to North Memorial in a great location!

12 mo lease or Rent2Own agreement required - no short term rentals allowed. $50,000/year in gross household income, a 560+ credit score (transunion only), no evictions, no violent or drug-related criminal history. We do allow up to three pets (cats or dogs) with a max weight limit of 180 pounds total. For dogs, you must not have a Doberman, Pitbull, Rottweiler or Mastiff. We do not allow for other animals such as pigs, horses, chickens, goats, etc. There is a one-time, $300 per pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Ewing Avenue N have any available units?
2908 Ewing Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 2908 Ewing Avenue N have?
Some of 2908 Ewing Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Ewing Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Ewing Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Ewing Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Ewing Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Ewing Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Ewing Avenue N offers parking.
Does 2908 Ewing Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2908 Ewing Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Ewing Avenue N have a pool?
No, 2908 Ewing Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Ewing Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2908 Ewing Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Ewing Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Ewing Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 Ewing Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2908 Ewing Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
