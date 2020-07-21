All apartments in Ramsey
Find more places like 7279 147th Lane Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramsey, MN
/
7279 147th Lane Northwest
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:03 PM

7279 147th Lane Northwest

7279 147th Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ramsey
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7279 147th Lane Northwest, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
alarm system
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features a nice living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and a built-in entertainment center. The open-concept main floor is perfect for entertaining guests. The beautiful galley kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a bright and open dining area. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), a nice full bathroom, and convenient tucked away laundry. There is an alarm system installed (tenant would need to pay for service if desired). Water/Sewer, Lawn Care, and Snow Removal included. This home is not approved for Section 8.

Disclaimer-
We appreciate your interest in this rental property! Please note, there is a high volume of interest on our rental properties. The best way to schedule a showing is online. Several showings are done open house style, with multiple interested parties. This minimizes the inconvenience to our current tenants, whose time we want to remain respectful of. If after viewing the property you feel this is the perfect fit for you, please apply after verifying you meet all of our application qualifications.

Advertised prices include a rent credit for snow removal/lawn care whether if done personally or by services an association provides.

LEASE TERMS:
• Pets w/owner approval only. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties.
• Net income must be 2.5x the base rent. If unable to meet this requirement, the option to pay a pro-rated amount prior to move-in is available.
• Must be with current employer 6+ months. Exceptions are considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer.
• Sound financials are required. History of returned payments, collection accounts, late payments and overdrafts negatively impact application.
• Must have verifiable positive rental history from current and most recent prior landlord.
• No unlawful detainers or evictions. Exceptions made if paid off in full and not within the past 5 years.
• No felony convictions within the last 10 years. Multiple felony or violent/sexual assault convictions are subject to 20 years.
• The nature, severity, and number of offenses in the last 10 years may impact approval.
• All adults 18+ must apply and meet the above guidelines
• Application fee is $50/person for credit & criminal background screening
• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7279 147th Lane Northwest have any available units?
7279 147th Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
What amenities does 7279 147th Lane Northwest have?
Some of 7279 147th Lane Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7279 147th Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
7279 147th Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7279 147th Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 7279 147th Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 7279 147th Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 7279 147th Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 7279 147th Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7279 147th Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7279 147th Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 7279 147th Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 7279 147th Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 7279 147th Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7279 147th Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 7279 147th Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7279 147th Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 7279 147th Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW
Ramsey, MN 55303
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest
Ramsey, MN 55303

Similar Pages

Ramsey 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRamsey 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ramsey Apartments with BalconiesRamsey Apartments with Parking
Ramsey Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MNWest St. Paul, MNBuffalo, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MN
Oakdale, MNMonticello, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNWaite Park, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNBig Lake, MNRogers, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities