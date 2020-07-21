7279 147th Lane Northwest

Amenities

This home features a nice living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and a built-in entertainment center. The open-concept main floor is perfect for entertaining guests. The beautiful galley kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a bright and open dining area. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), a nice full bathroom, and convenient tucked away laundry. There is an alarm system installed (tenant would need to pay for service if desired). Water/Sewer, Lawn Care, and Snow Removal included. This home is not approved for Section 8.



Disclaimer-

We appreciate your interest in this rental property! Please note, there is a high volume of interest on our rental properties. The best way to schedule a showing is online. Several showings are done open house style, with multiple interested parties. This minimizes the inconvenience to our current tenants, whose time we want to remain respectful of. If after viewing the property you feel this is the perfect fit for you, please apply after verifying you meet all of our application qualifications.



Advertised prices include a rent credit for snow removal/lawn care whether if done personally or by services an association provides.



LEASE TERMS:

• Pets w/owner approval only. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties.

• Net income must be 2.5x the base rent. If unable to meet this requirement, the option to pay a pro-rated amount prior to move-in is available.

• Must be with current employer 6+ months. Exceptions are considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer.

• Sound financials are required. History of returned payments, collection accounts, late payments and overdrafts negatively impact application.

• Must have verifiable positive rental history from current and most recent prior landlord.

• No unlawful detainers or evictions. Exceptions made if paid off in full and not within the past 5 years.

• No felony convictions within the last 10 years. Multiple felony or violent/sexual assault convictions are subject to 20 years.

• The nature, severity, and number of offenses in the last 10 years may impact approval.

• All adults 18+ must apply and meet the above guidelines

• Application fee is $50/person for credit & criminal background screening

• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.



