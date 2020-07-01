All apartments in Prior Lake
Find more places like 16910 Lime Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prior Lake, MN
/
16910 Lime Road Southwest
Last updated April 18 2020 at 12:24 AM

16910 Lime Road Southwest

16910 Lime Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prior Lake
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16910 Lime Road Southwest, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This 4 bedroom rental home has 3 bedrooms and upper level and a main floor master bedroom. The kitchen is completely renovated with granite counters and open to the dining and living rooms. The sliding door walks out to a deck to overlook a flowing river across the street.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16910 Lime Road Southwest have any available units?
16910 Lime Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 16910 Lime Road Southwest have?
Some of 16910 Lime Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16910 Lime Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
16910 Lime Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16910 Lime Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 16910 Lime Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 16910 Lime Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 16910 Lime Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 16910 Lime Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16910 Lime Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16910 Lime Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 16910 Lime Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 16910 Lime Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 16910 Lime Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 16910 Lime Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 16910 Lime Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16910 Lime Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 16910 Lime Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest
Prior Lake, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Prior Lake 1 BedroomsPrior Lake 2 Bedrooms
Prior Lake Apartments with BalconyPrior Lake Pet Friendly Places
Prior Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MN
Isanti, MNBig Lake, MNWaseca, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNMankato, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities