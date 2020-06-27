15783 West Avenue South East

Amenities
Walk out your front door to Prior Lake! This lower level duplex is available now and features LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This duplex features outstanding views and privacy. Located on a private drive that is right on the lake. 2 beds, 1 bath and washer, dryer in unit. Drive has space for 2 vehicles. INCLUDES GAS, ELECTRICITY, WATER,SEWER, AND SNOW REMOVAL. All you have to do is come home and relax and enjoy the view!! Lease will be open to re-negotiation in the spring, or available for a March 31st end date. Hurry, this one will not last. $55 application fee per adult, a one time $150 administrative fee,and a $7 monthly management fee.