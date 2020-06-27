All apartments in Prior Lake
Last updated September 30 2019 at 5:35 PM

15783 West Avenue South East

15783 West Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

15783 West Avenue Southeast, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Walk out your front door to Prior Lake! This lower level duplex is available now and features LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This duplex features outstanding views and privacy. Located on a private drive that is right on the lake. 2 beds, 1 bath and washer, dryer in unit. Drive has space for 2 vehicles. INCLUDES GAS, ELECTRICITY, WATER,SEWER, AND SNOW REMOVAL. All you have to do is come home and relax and enjoy the view!! Lease will be open to re-negotiation in the spring, or available for a March 31st end date. Hurry, this one will not last. $55 application fee per adult, a one time $150 administrative fee,and a $7 monthly management fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15783 West Avenue South East have any available units?
15783 West Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
Is 15783 West Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
15783 West Avenue South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15783 West Avenue South East pet-friendly?
No, 15783 West Avenue South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prior Lake.
Does 15783 West Avenue South East offer parking?
No, 15783 West Avenue South East does not offer parking.
Does 15783 West Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15783 West Avenue South East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15783 West Avenue South East have a pool?
No, 15783 West Avenue South East does not have a pool.
Does 15783 West Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 15783 West Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 15783 West Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 15783 West Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15783 West Avenue South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 15783 West Avenue South East does not have units with air conditioning.
