Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Features include a two-car garage, recessed lighting, and a cozy fireplace in the family room. Create culinary delights in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and dark wood cabinetry. The bedrooms have carpet for your comfort, and the deck in the backyard is great for relaxing and entertaining.