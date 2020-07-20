2291 Grange Ave N

Amenities
This spacious twin home has all you need, in a great location!
Check out this charming 2bed/2bath unit in Oakdale.
Has a attached garage, large fenced in yard with two decks overlooking a scenic pond. Don\'t miss this gem!
Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-3
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn
1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
