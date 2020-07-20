All apartments in Oakdale
2291 Grange Ave N
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:51 PM

2291 Grange Ave N

2291 Grange Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2291 Grange Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa69d42039 ----
This spacious twin home has all you need, in a great location!

Check out this charming 2bed/2bath unit in Oakdale.
Has a attached garage, large fenced in yard with two decks overlooking a scenic pond. Don\'t miss this gem!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-3
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn
1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/fa69d42039

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 Grange Ave N have any available units?
2291 Grange Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 2291 Grange Ave N have?
Some of 2291 Grange Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2291 Grange Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2291 Grange Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 Grange Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2291 Grange Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2291 Grange Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2291 Grange Ave N offers parking.
Does 2291 Grange Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2291 Grange Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 Grange Ave N have a pool?
No, 2291 Grange Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2291 Grange Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2291 Grange Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 Grange Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2291 Grange Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2291 Grange Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2291 Grange Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
