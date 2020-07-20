2291 Grange Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa69d42039 ----

This spacious twin home has all you need, in a great location!



Check out this charming 2bed/2bath unit in Oakdale.

Has a attached garage, large fenced in yard with two decks overlooking a scenic pond. Don\'t miss this gem!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-3

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn

1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/fa69d42039