Oak Park Heights, MN
14891 58th St N Apt 3B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14891 58th St N Apt 3B

14891 58th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

14891 58th Street North, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
garage
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Oak Park Heights. All new carpet, tile, paint and stainless steel appliances. Get settled into this beautiful townhome before the holidays. Prepare your Thanksgiving dinner using your brand new stainless steel appliances. Living room, kitchen and 1/2 bath on the main level make this home great for entertaining. The upper level features 2 bedrooms, second bathroom, walk-in closet and laundry closet conveniently located on the same level. Steps away from playgrounds and wooded trails. Close to historic downtown Stillwater. Attached garage and duty-free lawn and snow care make this the perfect place to call home. This great unit is available for November 1st for just $1375/mth. Properties like this in Stillwater don't last long. Contact us today. 651-491-8005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14891 58th St N Apt 3B have any available units?
14891 58th St N Apt 3B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park Heights, MN.
What amenities does 14891 58th St N Apt 3B have?
Some of 14891 58th St N Apt 3B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14891 58th St N Apt 3B currently offering any rent specials?
14891 58th St N Apt 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14891 58th St N Apt 3B pet-friendly?
No, 14891 58th St N Apt 3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park Heights.
Does 14891 58th St N Apt 3B offer parking?
Yes, 14891 58th St N Apt 3B offers parking.
Does 14891 58th St N Apt 3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14891 58th St N Apt 3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14891 58th St N Apt 3B have a pool?
No, 14891 58th St N Apt 3B does not have a pool.
Does 14891 58th St N Apt 3B have accessible units?
No, 14891 58th St N Apt 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 14891 58th St N Apt 3B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14891 58th St N Apt 3B has units with dishwashers.
Does 14891 58th St N Apt 3B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14891 58th St N Apt 3B has units with air conditioning.
