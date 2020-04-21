All apartments in Oak Park Heights
Find more places like 14655 62nd St N Apt 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park Heights, MN
/
14655 62nd St N Apt 4
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

14655 62nd St N Apt 4

14655 62nd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14655 62nd Street North, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming two-bedroom, one bath apartment minutes from downtown Stillwater! This cozy apartment has recently renovated floors and a new bathtub installed this spring. Affordable for Stillwater living! All the tenant has to pay is electric. Two reserved off-street parking spots, lawn care and snow removal provided. One cat allowed, no dogs.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we are not doing in-person showings at this property. Please watch our virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/Elf_Yw84jcY
and if you are still interested in the property please call us at 651-491-8005.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 have any available units?
14655 62nd St N Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park Heights, MN.
What amenities does 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 have?
Some of 14655 62nd St N Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
14655 62nd St N Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park Heights.
Does 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14655 62nd St N Apt 4 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNHudson, WIOakdale, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WIWhite Bear Lake, MNNorth St. Paul, MN
Cottage Grove, MNForest Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MNSouth St. Paul, MNNew Richmond, WILittle Canada, MNInver Grove Heights, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNMendota Heights, MNBlaine, MNFalcon Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities