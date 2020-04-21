14655 62nd St N Apt 4

Amenities

Charming two-bedroom, one bath apartment minutes from downtown Stillwater! This cozy apartment has recently renovated floors and a new bathtub installed this spring. Affordable for Stillwater living! All the tenant has to pay is electric. Two reserved off-street parking spots, lawn care and snow removal provided. One cat allowed, no dogs.



Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we are not doing in-person showings at this property. Please watch our virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/Elf_Yw84jcY

and if you are still interested in the property please call us at 651-491-8005.