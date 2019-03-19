831 Glen Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location *3 Bed*2.5 Bath town home in Newport Avail March 10 - Very spacious town home in Newport- Great location! MAIN LEVEL- large living room, informal dining room, and kitchen with breakfast bar. Gas range and refrigerator with ice dispenser. Laundry room and half bath also on main level.

UPPER LEVEL- Large master suite with walk-in closet and 3/4 master bath. Two other bedrooms and full bath. 2 Car attached garage. Just minutes to downtown St. Paul. Includes lawn care and snow removal. Small dog or cat OK. MUST SEE! Available March 10



(RLNE4682990)