221 Apartments for rent in New Brighton, MN with hardwood floors
1 of 3
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 41
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 48
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 99
1 of 47
1 of 162
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 4
1 of 13
According to a local rumor that triggered a gold rush (literally!), there is a buried treasure to be found somewhere along the shores of the Long Lake in New Brighton. While you probably won't be magically blessed with gold in New Brighton, it might just be "the city that works for you," as the town's official motto declares.
New Brighton has everything going for it: a rich cultural history, hospitable living conditions, and some of the best parks and recreation you can find outside the pages of a glossy magazine. Originally a native American settlement based upon Rice Creek harvests, the town expanded steadily after its incorporation in 1890. The stockyards that once made New Brighton a "town of cows" have since been replaced by farms and a sprawling mass of residential districts, but make no mistake - the city is still as alive and vibrant as it ever was, not to mention easier on the olfactory nerves. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Brighton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.