Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

221 Apartments for rent in New Brighton, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Brighton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$930
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
726 sqft
Luxury community with units that have air conditioning, patios and internet. Community offers residents garage parking, picnic areas and controlled access. Convenient location near I-35W and I-694 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Long Lake
4 Units Available
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.
Results within 1 mile of New Brighton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
Sandcastle
3 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1065 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Results within 5 miles of New Brighton
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,683
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
South Frogtown
12 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sheridan
7 Units Available
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,564
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 05:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sheridan
28 Units Available
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Open! N&E brings the power of "both/and" to apartment living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
Nicollet Island
70 Units Available
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,415
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Marcy - Holmes
15 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Nicollet Island
12 Units Available
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,580
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1350 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Nicollet Island
14 Units Available
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
983 sqft
Restored alcoves, 1-2 Bedroom apartments in historic Northeast Minneapolis. Lofts with exposed brick and block walls. Fine concrete floors, ductwork and timbers. Picturesque city views. Lofts with private entries. Gas grills and patios.
Verified

1 of 162

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Nicollet Island
117 Units Available
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1258 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 18 at 10:46pm
$
Prospect Park
27 Units Available
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
948 sqft
University of Minnesota student housing near campus, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transit. In the heart of Stadium Village. Furnished, pet-friendly units feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Marcy - Holmes
9 Units Available
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,225
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozē flats combines green living and soothing modern design to bring you the most convenient and sustainable rental apartments in Minneapolis near the Mississippi River and Dinkytown.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Marcy - Holmes
1 Unit Available
Breton
707 8th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Apartments at the Breton offer classic and affordable living near Downtown, Northeast, and Uptown Minneapolis, and near the U of M campus. They have spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with hardwood floors and other amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
113 102nd Ln. NE
113 102nd Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2400 sqft
113 102nd Ln. NE - Property Id: 300777 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Blaine.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Logan Park
1 Unit Available
807 Broadway Street NE
807 Northeast Broadway Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
950 sqft
Biking distance to downtown Minneapolis - Property Id: 281081 It takes 13 min to get downtown Mpls -our one renter bikes to work downtown. Blocks away from St Paul Campus.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4416 Jackson street NE
4416 Jackson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Spacious brick house two car garage - Property Id: 293572 Beautiful brick house 1220 square foot?and a basement .2 car detached garage.close to bus line.nice fenced yard. 1.5 bathrooms.utilities not included.
City Guide for New Brighton, MN

According to a local rumor that triggered a gold rush (literally!), there is a buried treasure to be found somewhere along the shores of the Long Lake in New Brighton. While you probably won't be magically blessed with gold in New Brighton, it might just be "the city that works for you," as the town's official motto declares.

New Brighton has everything going for it: a rich cultural history, hospitable living conditions, and some of the best parks and recreation you can find outside the pages of a glossy magazine. Originally a native American settlement based upon Rice Creek harvests, the town expanded steadily after its incorporation in 1890. The stockyards that once made New Brighton a "town of cows" have since been replaced by farms and a sprawling mass of residential districts, but make no mistake - the city is still as alive and vibrant as it ever was, not to mention easier on the olfactory nerves. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in New Brighton, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Brighton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

