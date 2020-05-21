5751 Quincy Street - 3

Amenities
No Section 8, UD's or Felonies
View our Website at www.nuteson.com
***Ask about our move-in special***
- Nice 2 Bedroom units
- Totally remodeled with laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile flooring.
- Modern appliances
- Energy efficient air conditioner
- Well insulated building
- Front and rear steel entrance doors with deadbolt locks. Same key works for both doors.
- Heat, Trash, Water and Sewer are included in monthly rent.
- Off street parking for 2 cars. (Permits Required)
- Quiet building on dead end street
- Coin-op laundry room with ceramic folding area.
- Large 1/2 acre yard
- Mature Trees
- Wooden Play structure
- Community fire pit
- Park style grill and patio seating
- Back yard adjoins Greenfield park
- Greenfield park
o Nature trail
o Stream with bridge
o Tennis courts
o Baseball
o Play structure
- Award winning Mounds View School district
- 12 Month lease
Call 763-200-6254 With any questions
-Surrounded By Parks