Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:24 AM

5751 Quincy Street - 3

5751 Quincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

5751 Quincy Street, Mounds View, MN 55112
Mounds View

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
No Section 8, UD's or Felonies

View our Website at www.nuteson.com

***Ask about our move-in special***

- Nice 2 Bedroom units

- Totally remodeled with laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile flooring.

- Modern appliances

- Energy efficient air conditioner

- Well insulated building

- Front and rear steel entrance doors with deadbolt locks. Same key works for both doors.

- Heat, Trash, Water and Sewer are included in monthly rent.

- Off street parking for 2 cars. (Permits Required)

- Quiet building on dead end street

- Coin-op laundry room with ceramic folding area.

- Large 1/2 acre yard

- Mature Trees

- Wooden Play structure

- Community fire pit

- Park style grill and patio seating

- Back yard adjoins Greenfield park

- Greenfield park
o Nature trail
o Stream with bridge
o Tennis courts
o Baseball
o Play structure

- Award winning Mounds View School district

- 12 Month lease

Call 763-200-6254 With any questions

View our Website at www.nuteson.com
- Community Fire Pit
- Outdoor Grilling Area
- Community Patio
- Play Structure
- Large Yard
-Surrounded By Parks

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5751 Quincy Street - 3 have any available units?
5751 Quincy Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mounds View, MN.
What amenities does 5751 Quincy Street - 3 have?
Some of 5751 Quincy Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5751 Quincy Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5751 Quincy Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 Quincy Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5751 Quincy Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mounds View.
Does 5751 Quincy Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5751 Quincy Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 5751 Quincy Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5751 Quincy Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 Quincy Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 5751 Quincy Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5751 Quincy Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 5751 Quincy Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 Quincy Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5751 Quincy Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5751 Quincy Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5751 Quincy Street - 3 has units with air conditioning.

