5751 Quincy Street - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning tennis court

No Section 8, UD's or Felonies



- Nice 2 Bedroom units



- Totally remodeled with laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile flooring.



- Modern appliances



- Energy efficient air conditioner



- Well insulated building



- Front and rear steel entrance doors with deadbolt locks. Same key works for both doors.



- Heat, Trash, Water and Sewer are included in monthly rent.



- Off street parking for 2 cars. (Permits Required)



- Quiet building on dead end street



- Coin-op laundry room with ceramic folding area.



- Large 1/2 acre yard



- Mature Trees



- Wooden Play structure



- Community fire pit



- Park style grill and patio seating



- Back yard adjoins Greenfield park



- Greenfield park

o Nature trail

o Stream with bridge

o Tennis courts

o Baseball

o Play structure



- Award winning Mounds View School district



- 12 Month lease



Call 763-200-6254 With any questions



