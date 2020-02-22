5001 Shoreline Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath side by side duplex located on Shoreline Drive in Mound!! This home offers an open space on the main level with an entryway area that opens up to the living room that includes an electric fireplace which is open to a kitchen that offers tons of cabinet space, an island with counter-seating and all appliances. The laundry room, with a full size W/D, is located off of the kitchen as well as the full bathroom. There is a bedroom off the front of the house as well as a dining room area . The upper level has a bedroom on each side with a 1/2 bath in between. There are wood floors througout the main level and new carpeting on the upper level. There is a garage space that goes with this side of the duplex. The tenant is responsible for 1/2 of the lawn care and the snow removal. There is a $55 application fee, a 1x lease admin fee of $150 and a monthly $7 processing fee. Call Susan at 612-701-9062 to schedule a showing.