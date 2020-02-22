All apartments in Mound
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

5001 Shoreline Drive

5001 Shoreline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Shoreline Drive, Mound, MN 55364

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath side by side duplex located on Shoreline Drive in Mound!! This home offers an open space on the main level with an entryway area that opens up to the living room that includes an electric fireplace which is open to a kitchen that offers tons of cabinet space, an island with counter-seating and all appliances. The laundry room, with a full size W/D, is located off of the kitchen as well as the full bathroom. There is a bedroom off the front of the house as well as a dining room area . The upper level has a bedroom on each side with a 1/2 bath in between. There are wood floors througout the main level and new carpeting on the upper level. There is a garage space that goes with this side of the duplex. The tenant is responsible for 1/2 of the lawn care and the snow removal. There is a $55 application fee, a 1x lease admin fee of $150 and a monthly $7 processing fee. Call Susan at 612-701-9062 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Shoreline Drive have any available units?
5001 Shoreline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mound, MN.
What amenities does 5001 Shoreline Drive have?
Some of 5001 Shoreline Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Shoreline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Shoreline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Shoreline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Shoreline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mound.
Does 5001 Shoreline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Shoreline Drive offers parking.
Does 5001 Shoreline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Shoreline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Shoreline Drive have a pool?
No, 5001 Shoreline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Shoreline Drive have accessible units?
No, 5001 Shoreline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Shoreline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Shoreline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Shoreline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 Shoreline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

