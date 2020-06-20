107 Cedar Street - 8

Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

Front room 17' x 11'

Back room 11.5' x 11'

Monthly base rent plus CAM & Property Tax appropriations based off of square footage.

Cedar View Office Suites is half a block off of Highway 25, and is perpendicular to Broadway Street. The well-maintained 4,800 sq ft building has 8 professional suites located inside. The businesses all have access to a conference room with at table and chairs, the restroom facilities, and the dining area. Monticello has a population over 13,000 and is the 78th largest city in Minnesota. The annual average daily traffic (AADT) on the stretch of Highway 25 is 29,000. Why not make your business/office a convenient stop off of the highway?