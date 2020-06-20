All apartments in Monticello
107 Cedar Street - 8
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:39 PM

107 Cedar Street - 8

107 Cedar St · (763) 295-6566
Location

107 Cedar St, Monticello, MN 55362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Studio · 1 Bath · 313 sqft

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Front room 17' x 11'
Back room 11.5' x 11'
Monthly base rent plus CAM & Property Tax appropriations based off of square footage.
Cedar View Office Suites is half a block off of Highway 25, and is perpendicular to Broadway Street. The well-maintained 4,800 sq ft building has 8 professional suites located inside. The businesses all have access to a conference room with at table and chairs, the restroom facilities, and the dining area. Monticello has a population over 13,000 and is the 78th largest city in Minnesota. The annual average daily traffic (AADT) on the stretch of Highway 25 is 29,000. Why not make your business/office a convenient stop off of the highway?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Cedar Street - 8 have any available units?
107 Cedar Street - 8 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 107 Cedar Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
107 Cedar Street - 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Cedar Street - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 107 Cedar Street - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monticello.
Does 107 Cedar Street - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 107 Cedar Street - 8 does offer parking.
Does 107 Cedar Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Cedar Street - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Cedar Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 107 Cedar Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 107 Cedar Street - 8 have accessible units?
No, 107 Cedar Street - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Cedar Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Cedar Street - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Cedar Street - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Cedar Street - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
