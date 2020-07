Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 4br/3ba two story with private master suite! - Property Id: 313709



This newer two story home sits in a high end priced neighborhood and is available for an August 1st move-in! Upper level features a private master suite and three bedrooms and full bath!. Main floor features an open floor plan with a great room, formal dining and formal living room - plus 1/2 bath and laundry. Unfinished basement for all your storage needs. Three car garage!!



$39.95/adult application fee (maximum two adults).

Minimum one-year lease. First month's rent plus deposit due at time of signing lease. $45/adult application fee is required for all prospective tenants. Background checks will be run - no exceptions. Household income must be minimum $3,000/mo to qualify. NO SMOKING indoors!!

