4652 Walnut Street

ANOTHER LISTING FROM RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Here's a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Maple Plain MN, available for an immediate move-in. Mail level features kitchen, living room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, bathroom, laundry area, and additional storage. The lower level contains 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and additional storage. 2 car detached garage. This home is within walking distance of Independence Lake and located within the Orono School District. Rent-$1,700 Security Deposit- $1,700 Lease Admin Fee- $150 Pets are CASE BY CASE REQUIRING OWNER APPROVAL PLUS ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. To schedule a showing, please email. Thank You