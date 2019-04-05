All apartments in Medina
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:43 PM

4652 Walnut Street

4652 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

4652 Walnut Street, Medina, MN 55359

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING FROM RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Here's a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Maple Plain MN, available for an immediate move-in. Mail level features kitchen, living room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, bathroom, laundry area, and additional storage. The lower level contains 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and additional storage. 2 car detached garage. This home is within walking distance of Independence Lake and located within the Orono School District. Rent-$1,700 Security Deposit- $1,700 Lease Admin Fee- $150 Pets are CASE BY CASE REQUIRING OWNER APPROVAL PLUS ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. To schedule a showing, please email. Thank You

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 Walnut Street have any available units?
4652 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medina, MN.
What amenities does 4652 Walnut Street have?
Some of 4652 Walnut Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4652 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
4652 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4652 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 4652 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 4652 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 4652 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 4652 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 4652 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 4652 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4652 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4652 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4652 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
