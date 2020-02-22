205 Hamel Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM SEAN CLARK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE. Available 4/1. This 2BD 1BA has 1,300 sqft. Wayzata schools! Located in the heart of Uptown Hamel, the Historic Downtown District of the City of Medina! Enjoy the unique small-town feel of Hamel with all the modern day convince of Plymouth just minutes away. Parks, lakes, trails, shops, restaurants and entertainment! Enjoy views of Legion park with easy access to running/walking trails for your dog! Just minutes from the Medina Community Center with multiple recreational activities. Formal living room area. Open kitchen with informal dining room. Main floor laundry, Â¾ bathroom. 2 car garage connected to the home via a breezeway. Tenant responsible for lawn care snow removal and all utilities. Pets considered with deposit.