Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

205 Hamel Road

205 Hamel Road · No Longer Available
Location

205 Hamel Road, Medina, MN 55340

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM SEAN CLARK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE. Available 4/1. This 2BD 1BA has 1,300 sqft. Wayzata schools! Located in the heart of Uptown Hamel, the Historic Downtown District of the City of Medina! Enjoy the unique small-town feel of Hamel with all the modern day convince of Plymouth just minutes away. Parks, lakes, trails, shops, restaurants and entertainment! Enjoy views of Legion park with easy access to running/walking trails for your dog! Just minutes from the Medina Community Center with multiple recreational activities. Formal living room area. Open kitchen with informal dining room. Main floor laundry, Â¾ bathroom. 2 car garage connected to the home via a breezeway. Tenant responsible for lawn care snow removal and all utilities. Pets considered with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Hamel Road have any available units?
205 Hamel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medina, MN.
Is 205 Hamel Road currently offering any rent specials?
205 Hamel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Hamel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Hamel Road is pet friendly.
Does 205 Hamel Road offer parking?
Yes, 205 Hamel Road offers parking.
Does 205 Hamel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Hamel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Hamel Road have a pool?
No, 205 Hamel Road does not have a pool.
Does 205 Hamel Road have accessible units?
No, 205 Hamel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Hamel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Hamel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Hamel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Hamel Road does not have units with air conditioning.

