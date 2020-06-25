Rent Calculator
Maple Grove, MN
8305 Norwood Lane N
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM
8305 Norwood Lane N
8305 Norwood Lane North
Location
8305 Norwood Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have any available units?
8305 Norwood Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Maple Grove, MN
.
Is 8305 Norwood Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
8305 Norwood Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 Norwood Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Maple Grove
.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 8305 Norwood Lane N offers parking.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have a pool?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have accessible units?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
