Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

8305 Norwood Lane N

8305 Norwood Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

8305 Norwood Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have any available units?
8305 Norwood Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
Is 8305 Norwood Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
8305 Norwood Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 Norwood Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 8305 Norwood Lane N offers parking.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have a pool?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have accessible units?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8305 Norwood Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8305 Norwood Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
