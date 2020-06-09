10310-97th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that sits on a corner lot! Lots of kitchen cupboard space in the eat in kitchen, separate dining/living areas, main floor laundry, and plenty of storage space. Master bedroom and one of the bedrooms are located upstairs. The third bedroom is located on the lower level as well as a bonus living room space, wet bar, and a wood burning stove! Enjoy sitting on the back deck this summer that overlooks the large yard!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/L00GUTPQPEg



Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable & Telephone.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.