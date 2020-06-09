All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:54 PM

10310-97th Place

10310 97th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

10310 97th Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that sits on a corner lot! Lots of kitchen cupboard space in the eat in kitchen, separate dining/living areas, main floor laundry, and plenty of storage space. Master bedroom and one of the bedrooms are located upstairs. The third bedroom is located on the lower level as well as a bonus living room space, wet bar, and a wood burning stove! Enjoy sitting on the back deck this summer that overlooks the large yard!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/L00GUTPQPEg

Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable & Telephone.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310-97th Place have any available units?
10310-97th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 10310-97th Place have?
Some of 10310-97th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310-97th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10310-97th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310-97th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10310-97th Place is pet friendly.
Does 10310-97th Place offer parking?
No, 10310-97th Place does not offer parking.
Does 10310-97th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10310-97th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310-97th Place have a pool?
No, 10310-97th Place does not have a pool.
Does 10310-97th Place have accessible units?
No, 10310-97th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10310-97th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10310-97th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10310-97th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10310-97th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
