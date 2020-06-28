10228 Yorktown Lane North

Amenities

Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! Impressive move in ready home in nice quiet neighborhood. Great natural light throughout. Beautiful kitchen with oak cabinets, granite topped island and tons of cabinet space. Brand new remodeled upper level bath with a spacious soaking tub. Interior of home was just professionally painted throughout. Walk out lower level with gas fireplace. Perfect back yard for entertaining. In-ground swimming pool with recent updates including: new liner, new filter, new piping and a new used pump was installed. This one is a MUST SEE! This property is a Rent2Own or Purchase only - traditional lease not available.The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application.Listing Courtesy of Jason Stockwell of RE/MAX Results for $300,000

