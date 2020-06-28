All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated September 20 2019

10228 Yorktown Lane North

10228 Yorktown Lane North
Location

10228 Yorktown Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! Impressive move in ready home in nice quiet neighborhood. Great natural light throughout. Beautiful kitchen with oak cabinets, granite topped island and tons of cabinet space. Brand new remodeled upper level bath with a spacious soaking tub. Interior of home was just professionally painted throughout. Walk out lower level with gas fireplace. Perfect back yard for entertaining. In-ground swimming pool with recent updates including: new liner, new filter, new piping and a new used pump was installed. This one is a MUST SEE! This property is a Rent2Own or Purchase only - traditional lease not available.The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application.Listing Courtesy of Jason Stockwell of RE/MAX Results for $300,000
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10228 Yorktown Lane North have any available units?
10228 Yorktown Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 10228 Yorktown Lane North have?
Some of 10228 Yorktown Lane North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10228 Yorktown Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
10228 Yorktown Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10228 Yorktown Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 10228 Yorktown Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 10228 Yorktown Lane North offer parking?
No, 10228 Yorktown Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 10228 Yorktown Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10228 Yorktown Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10228 Yorktown Lane North have a pool?
Yes, 10228 Yorktown Lane North has a pool.
Does 10228 Yorktown Lane North have accessible units?
No, 10228 Yorktown Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 10228 Yorktown Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 10228 Yorktown Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10228 Yorktown Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 10228 Yorktown Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
