Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

164 Apartments for rent in Little Canada, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,287
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Little Canada
2 Units Available
The Provinces Apartments
155 Little Canada Rd E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
636 sqft
Near I-35E and downtown St. Paul. Modern property with patio or balcony, 24-hour laundry and dishwashers. Garages available. Master suites with walk-in closets. Outdoor pool with walking trails.
Results within 1 mile of Little Canada
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you will be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8056
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 7026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 3023
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 2026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Results within 5 miles of Little Canada
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Energy Park
89 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hillside
13 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$805
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
City Guide for Little Canada, MN

Little Canada, Minnesota, was (not surprisingly) founded by French Canadians in the 1800s. With a sister city in Ontario and an annual celebration all about Canada, you may move here and start saying "eh?" right away!

If you want all the charm of the United States' neighbor to the north -- not to mention the cold, long winters -- without giving up your American freedoms, you'll find it in Little Canada. Located just 11 miles northeast of Minnesota's Twin Cities, Little Canada works hard to stay true to its small-town roots. Founded by French Canadians in the 1800s, the annual Canadian Days community festival unites the entire town in a celebration of history, food and volunteerism. More small town than sprawling suburb, Little Canada may not be the hippest town out there. But it offers plenty of neighborly kindness and appreciation for a certain maple leaf. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Little Canada, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Little Canada renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

