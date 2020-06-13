164 Apartments for rent in Little Canada, MN with balcony
Little Canada, Minnesota, was (not surprisingly) founded by French Canadians in the 1800s. With a sister city in Ontario and an annual celebration all about Canada, you may move here and start saying "eh?" right away!
If you want all the charm of the United States' neighbor to the north -- not to mention the cold, long winters -- without giving up your American freedoms, you'll find it in Little Canada. Located just 11 miles northeast of Minnesota's Twin Cities, Little Canada works hard to stay true to its small-town roots. Founded by French Canadians in the 1800s, the annual Canadian Days community festival unites the entire town in a celebration of history, food and volunteerism. More small town than sprawling suburb, Little Canada may not be the hippest town out there. But it offers plenty of neighborly kindness and appreciation for a certain maple leaf. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Little Canada renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.