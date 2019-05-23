All apartments in Lake Elmo
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

3236 Linden Ln N

3236 Linden Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

3236 Linden Lane North, Lake Elmo, MN 55042

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 4BD New Lake Elmo Home for Rent - Property Id: 100893

Text 'LAKEELMO' or any other cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

4 BR/3 BA with Loft WALKOUT. This home is about as open as you can get, you can enjoy family and friends all together. Main floor office, large mud room and very convenient walk thru pantry off the garage entry. This design is sure to please all your buyers' needs and wishes. Upstairs includes 4 BR and LOFT for that great space for family game night or study area.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Qualifications :

550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions

*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100893
Property Id 100893

(RLNE4878087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Linden Ln N have any available units?
3236 Linden Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Elmo, MN.
What amenities does 3236 Linden Ln N have?
Some of 3236 Linden Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Linden Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Linden Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Linden Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3236 Linden Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 3236 Linden Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Linden Ln N offers parking.
Does 3236 Linden Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3236 Linden Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Linden Ln N have a pool?
No, 3236 Linden Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Linden Ln N have accessible units?
No, 3236 Linden Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Linden Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 Linden Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3236 Linden Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3236 Linden Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.
