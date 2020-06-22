All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:13 PM

7075 Cleve Avenue East

7075 Cleve Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7075 Cleve Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
South Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos and video. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at (612) 547-9818**

4 bedroom house, 1 bathroom house with a bonus lower level rec room! This home also features central air, a dishwasher, laundry, a large master bedroom, a large partially fenced backyard, and a 2 car detached garage. Three of the bedrooms are located on the main level, and the fourth is located on the lower level.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9JFJjuvTwQ&feature=youtu.be
**Video was created November 2016**

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 6/8/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7075 Cleve Avenue East have any available units?
7075 Cleve Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 7075 Cleve Avenue East have?
Some of 7075 Cleve Avenue East's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7075 Cleve Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
7075 Cleve Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7075 Cleve Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 7075 Cleve Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 7075 Cleve Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 7075 Cleve Avenue East does offer parking.
Does 7075 Cleve Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7075 Cleve Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7075 Cleve Avenue East have a pool?
No, 7075 Cleve Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 7075 Cleve Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 7075 Cleve Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 7075 Cleve Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7075 Cleve Avenue East has units with dishwashers.
Does 7075 Cleve Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7075 Cleve Avenue East has units with air conditioning.
