7075 Cleve Avenue East

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos and video. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at (612) 547-9818**



4 bedroom house, 1 bathroom house with a bonus lower level rec room! This home also features central air, a dishwasher, laundry, a large master bedroom, a large partially fenced backyard, and a 2 car detached garage. Three of the bedrooms are located on the main level, and the fourth is located on the lower level.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9JFJjuvTwQ&feature=youtu.be

**Video was created November 2016**



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 6/8/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.