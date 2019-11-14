Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2000sqft home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: updated kitchen, updated flooring, washer/dryer, fire pit, 2 car garage with a car port, huge backyard great for a garden or entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The are 3 bedrooms on the upper level and 1 bedroom on the main level. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: Cats or Dogs (No Aggressive Breeds). If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 5510 146th St N Hugo MN 55038