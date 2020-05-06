All apartments in Hugo
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6

4964 Emmit Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

4964 Emmit Ave N, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 Available 06/01/20 Hugo - Like New 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome W/ Amenities & Attached Garage - $1,295 Available June 1st, 2020 - Great "like new" 2 Bed/2 Bath townhome in the very desirable Waters Edge Association! Professional management with online rent payments, maintenance requests, applications and more! Property Manager pays the association dues which include Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn Care/Snow Removal/Swimming Pools/Workout Center/Walking Paths and more. Attached garage parking with additional off street parking in front of the garage. Near school/grocery store/restaurants/convenience store/Hwy! Please call or email for inquiries. Because of Covid, we are screening all applications prior to showings and showings will be conducted via video conference before meeting in person.

Deposit based on credit score and pets:
Credit 599 and below will result in application denial
Credit 600-699 will require a double deposit
Credit 700+ will require a single deposit
Pet deposit is $500 per pet

Criminal history may result in application denial

(RLNE5728802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 have any available units?
4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 have?
Some of 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 is pet friendly.
Does 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 offers parking.
Does 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 have a pool?
Yes, 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 has a pool.
Does 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 have accessible units?
No, 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 does not have units with air conditioning.

