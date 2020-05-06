Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

4964 Emmit Drive Unit #6 Available 06/01/20 Hugo - Like New 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome W/ Amenities & Attached Garage - $1,295 Available June 1st, 2020 - Great "like new" 2 Bed/2 Bath townhome in the very desirable Waters Edge Association! Professional management with online rent payments, maintenance requests, applications and more! Property Manager pays the association dues which include Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn Care/Snow Removal/Swimming Pools/Workout Center/Walking Paths and more. Attached garage parking with additional off street parking in front of the garage. Near school/grocery store/restaurants/convenience store/Hwy! Please call or email for inquiries. Because of Covid, we are screening all applications prior to showings and showings will be conducted via video conference before meeting in person.



Deposit based on credit score and pets:

Credit 599 and below will result in application denial

Credit 600-699 will require a double deposit

Credit 700+ will require a single deposit

Pet deposit is $500 per pet



Criminal history may result in application denial



(RLNE5728802)