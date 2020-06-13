4811 Education Drive N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Available now!! This updated 2br/1.5ba townhome is in the perfect location situated within close proximity to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and much more. This townhome offers in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, deck, off-street parking, attached garage, additional storage, community pool/clubhouse/fitness center and so much more! You will enjoy this quiet community with convenient location and only minutes from Highway 61 and 35E. Schedule your viewing on-line now! Apply early at: renterswarehouse.com - Rent $1,295 per/mo. plus $7 per/mo. processing fee. - Deposit $1,295 - Application fee $55 per/adult. - Administration fee: $150 Tenant is responsible for all utilities.