4811 Education Drive N.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

4811 Education Drive N

4811 Education Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

4811 Education Dr N, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available now!! This updated 2br/1.5ba townhome is in the perfect location situated within close proximity to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and much more. This townhome offers in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, deck, off-street parking, attached garage, additional storage, community pool/clubhouse/fitness center and so much more! You will enjoy this quiet community with convenient location and only minutes from Highway 61 and 35E. Schedule your viewing on-line now! Apply early at: renterswarehouse.com - Rent $1,295 per/mo. plus $7 per/mo. processing fee. - Deposit $1,295 - Application fee $55 per/adult. - Administration fee: $150 Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4811 Education Drive N have any available units?
4811 Education Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 4811 Education Drive N have?
Some of 4811 Education Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 Education Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Education Drive N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Education Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 4811 Education Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 4811 Education Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 4811 Education Drive N does offer parking.
Does 4811 Education Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 Education Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Education Drive N have a pool?
Yes, 4811 Education Drive N has a pool.
Does 4811 Education Drive N have accessible units?
No, 4811 Education Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Education Drive N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4811 Education Drive N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4811 Education Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4811 Education Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.

