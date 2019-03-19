Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H Available 03/01/19 End Unit Townhouse Available March 1, Open Floor Plan, Loft Area, Two Car Garage - End unit townhouse in Hugo available March 1. New flooring installed last year throughout! Open floor plan between the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has a large pantry and a breakfast bar. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen.

There's a large loft area upstairs perfect for an office or small family room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and plenty of space for a king size set. There's a full bathroom off the hallway between the two bedrooms. There's a large laundry room conveniently located off the bedrooms.

This townhouse has central a/c and an attached two car garage. There's a small patio area at the entrance of the townhouse. Great Hugo location close to Bald Eagle Lake and with easy access to Highway 61.



One small pet (under 40 lbs) is okay with a $50/month pet fee

Rent includes water/sewer & association dues

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



