All apartments in Hugo
Find more places like 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hugo, MN
/
13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H

13055 Europa Trail Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hugo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13055 Europa Trail Way North, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H Available 03/01/19 End Unit Townhouse Available March 1, Open Floor Plan, Loft Area, Two Car Garage - End unit townhouse in Hugo available March 1. New flooring installed last year throughout! Open floor plan between the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has a large pantry and a breakfast bar. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen.
There's a large loft area upstairs perfect for an office or small family room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and plenty of space for a king size set. There's a full bathroom off the hallway between the two bedrooms. There's a large laundry room conveniently located off the bedrooms.
This townhouse has central a/c and an attached two car garage. There's a small patio area at the entrance of the townhouse. Great Hugo location close to Bald Eagle Lake and with easy access to Highway 61.

One small pet (under 40 lbs) is okay with a $50/month pet fee
Rent includes water/sewer & association dues
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE4626926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H have any available units?
13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H have?
Some of 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H pet-friendly?
Yes, 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H is pet friendly.
Does 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H offers parking.
Does 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H have a pool?
No, 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H does not have a pool.
Does 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H have accessible units?
No, 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H have units with dishwashers?
No, 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13055 Europa Trail Way N Unit H has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hugo 2 BedroomsHugo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Hugo 3 BedroomsHugo Apartments with Garages
Hugo Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MN
Somerset, WIStillwater, MNNew Richmond, WISouth St. Paul, MNMound, MNZimmerman, MNSt. Croix Falls, WIForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities