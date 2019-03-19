17565 Isanti St NE

Amenities
Just renovated and like new. New carpet, new kitchen and bathroom flooring, new paint, new lighting. Very nice four bedroom / two bath home / attached 2 car heated garage.
This split entry has a nice open concept. Main floor has nice size living room with a bay window, kitchen with breakfast counter, informal dining room, deck off the dining room to the lower level patio and backyard. Master bedroom, second bedroom, walk-in closets and large full bathroom.
Lower level has large finished family room with a gas fireplace and walk out to patio and backyard. Third and fourth bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry / mud room with washer and dryer and attached two car garage.
Large fenced in backyard on .34 acres and a storage shed and playground set, tons of privacy. Tenants are responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities.
Pet Policy : Sorry, no Cats. Dogs considered with extra deposit of $400 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent. Limit 1, Breed restrictions.
McKinley Elementary, Roosevelt Middle School, Blaine Senior High School.
Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, no evictions, no criminal, no smoking, good rental history. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com