17565 Isanti St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Just renovated and like new. New carpet, new kitchen and bathroom flooring, new paint, new lighting. Very nice four bedroom / two bath home / attached 2 car heated garage.



This split entry has a nice open concept. Main floor has nice size living room with a bay window, kitchen with breakfast counter, informal dining room, deck off the dining room to the lower level patio and backyard. Master bedroom, second bedroom, walk-in closets and large full bathroom.



Lower level has large finished family room with a gas fireplace and walk out to patio and backyard. Third and fourth bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry / mud room with washer and dryer and attached two car garage.



Large fenced in backyard on .34 acres and a storage shed and playground set, tons of privacy. Tenants are responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities.



Pet Policy : Sorry, no Cats. Dogs considered with extra deposit of $400 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent. Limit 1, Breed restrictions.



McKinley Elementary, Roosevelt Middle School, Blaine Senior High School.



Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, no evictions, no criminal, no smoking, good rental history. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com