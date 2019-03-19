All apartments in Ham Lake
17565 Isanti St NE

17565 Isanti Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

17565 Isanti Street Northeast, Ham Lake, MN 55304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Just renovated and like new. New carpet, new kitchen and bathroom flooring, new paint, new lighting. Very nice four bedroom / two bath home / attached 2 car heated garage.

This split entry has a nice open concept. Main floor has nice size living room with a bay window, kitchen with breakfast counter, informal dining room, deck off the dining room to the lower level patio and backyard. Master bedroom, second bedroom, walk-in closets and large full bathroom.

Lower level has large finished family room with a gas fireplace and walk out to patio and backyard. Third and fourth bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry / mud room with washer and dryer and attached two car garage.

Large fenced in backyard on .34 acres and a storage shed and playground set, tons of privacy. Tenants are responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities.

Pet Policy : Sorry, no Cats. Dogs considered with extra deposit of $400 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent. Limit 1, Breed restrictions.

McKinley Elementary, Roosevelt Middle School, Blaine Senior High School.

Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, no evictions, no criminal, no smoking, good rental history. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

