/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
89 Accessible Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
13 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,410
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 05:03pm
25 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
The Valley View Apartments offer unique one and two bedroom apartments in Golden Valley, MN.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Valley
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Results within 5 miles of Golden Valley
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
Downtown East
110 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,589
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1182 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
154 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Whittier
4 Units Available
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,080
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live Small. Venture Far. Discover a fresh and liberating option for city living at Modi. Thoughtfully designed compact studios and one bedroom apartments that give you the flexibility to live according to your own rules in the neighborhood you love.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Loring Park
22 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,131
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Loring Park
16 Units Available
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$862
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,353
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Calhoun
26 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,304
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,318
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,589
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
24 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
East Calhoun
4 Units Available
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown West
37 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Golden Valley 1 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden Valley 3 BedroomsGolden Valley Accessible ApartmentsGolden Valley Apartments with Balcony
Golden Valley Apartments with GarageGolden Valley Apartments with GymGolden Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGolden Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGolden Valley Apartments with ParkingGolden Valley Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN