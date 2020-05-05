All apartments in Golden Valley
515 Yosemite Avenue N
515 Yosemite Avenue N

515 Yosemite Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

515 Yosemite Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Renovated side-by-side duplex unit w/ high-end finishes in quiet GV neighborhood. Convenient location near downtown & West End shops & restaurants. Ideal open layout from the KT w/ custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops & stainless appliances to the living room. Luxurious tiled baths. Large backyard space w/ sep back entry to your unit convenient to the garage stall & driveway parking. Refinished HW floors on main level & brand new carpet in spacious LL. Pristine condition! No cats/dogs please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Yosemite Avenue N have any available units?
515 Yosemite Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 515 Yosemite Avenue N have?
Some of 515 Yosemite Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Yosemite Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
515 Yosemite Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Yosemite Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Yosemite Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 515 Yosemite Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 515 Yosemite Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 515 Yosemite Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Yosemite Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Yosemite Avenue N have a pool?
No, 515 Yosemite Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 515 Yosemite Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 515 Yosemite Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Yosemite Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Yosemite Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Yosemite Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Yosemite Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
