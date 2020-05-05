All apartments in Golden Valley
1910 Noble Drive

1910 Noble Avenue North
Location

1910 Noble Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Filled with sun light! Make this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3,530 sq ft home the one you come home to! Spacious inside and completely landscaped outside. Lots of large windows for when you are inside and a great back deck to enjoy the warm summer evenings. Schedule a showing now!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Noble Drive have any available units?
1910 Noble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
Is 1910 Noble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Noble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Noble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Noble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Noble Drive offer parking?
No, 1910 Noble Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1910 Noble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Noble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Noble Drive have a pool?
No, 1910 Noble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Noble Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Noble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Noble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Noble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Noble Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Noble Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
