All apartments in Fridley
Find more places like 8164 East River Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fridley, MN
/
8164 East River Road
Last updated January 29 2020 at 5:49 PM

8164 East River Road

8164 East River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fridley
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8164 East River Road, Fridley, MN 55432
Riverview Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Spacious remodeled kitchen w/stainless steel appliances; lower bathroom with walk-in shower stall; hardwood floor and carpet throughout; new light fixtures and fans; upgraded driveway with mix of asphalt & concrete; newer windows and roof; private backyard, large Two Car Garage and more. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8164 East River Road have any available units?
8164 East River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 8164 East River Road have?
Some of 8164 East River Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8164 East River Road currently offering any rent specials?
8164 East River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8164 East River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8164 East River Road is pet friendly.
Does 8164 East River Road offer parking?
Yes, 8164 East River Road offers parking.
Does 8164 East River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8164 East River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8164 East River Road have a pool?
No, 8164 East River Road does not have a pool.
Does 8164 East River Road have accessible units?
No, 8164 East River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8164 East River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8164 East River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8164 East River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8164 East River Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast
Fridley, MN 55432
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207
Fridley, MN 55432
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE
Fridley, MN 55432

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 Bedrooms
Fridley Cheap PlacesFridley Dog Friendly Apartments
Fridley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University