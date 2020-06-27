All apartments in Fridley
Find more places like 7942 E River Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fridley, MN
/
7942 E River Rd
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM

7942 E River Rd

7942 East River Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fridley
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7942 East River Road Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Riverview Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Fridley. Huge bedrooms with nice closets, large dining and living room areas. Double deep garage provides space for 2 cars! Easy access to 694 and 252 for commuters!

Available mid-September! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, including lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $4,200, section 8 permitted with rental requirements met. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies, credit above 600. Must have landlord reference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7942 E River Rd have any available units?
7942 E River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
Is 7942 E River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7942 E River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7942 E River Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7942 E River Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 7942 E River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7942 E River Rd offers parking.
Does 7942 E River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7942 E River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7942 E River Rd have a pool?
No, 7942 E River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7942 E River Rd have accessible units?
No, 7942 E River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7942 E River Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7942 E River Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7942 E River Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7942 E River Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast
Fridley, MN 55432
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207
Fridley, MN 55432
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE
Fridley, MN 55432

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 Bedrooms
Fridley Cheap PlacesFridley Dog Friendly Apartments
Fridley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University