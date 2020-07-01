5553 W Fillmore Cir NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Great, 3BR, 2.5 bath end unit condo in Fridley. The main level includes a large living room with vaulted ceilings, which leads into the dining room and kitchen area. Theres a half bathroom located off the kitchen as well as washer/dryer and access to the 2 car attached garage. The lower level has a nice sized family room area with a full bathroom, and the upper level hosts the 3 bedrooms and another full bathroom. Great deck area located off the dining room with views of a beautiful back yard and pond.



Owner will be installing all new carpet, as well as putting in a new dishwasher and wash machine.



Tenant pay electric and gas. Avg is approximately $160 per month dependent on usage. Association will cover water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow.



Lease will go through 3/31/2021 as we do not allow move outs during the Winter months of November-March.



No smoking in this home.



PETS - Cat or dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss!!



