All apartments in Fridley
Find more places like 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fridley, MN
/
5553 W Fillmore Cir NE
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

5553 W Fillmore Cir NE

5553 West Fillmore Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fridley
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5553 West Fillmore Circle Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great, 3BR, 2.5 bath end unit condo in Fridley. The main level includes a large living room with vaulted ceilings, which leads into the dining room and kitchen area. Theres a half bathroom located off the kitchen as well as washer/dryer and access to the 2 car attached garage. The lower level has a nice sized family room area with a full bathroom, and the upper level hosts the 3 bedrooms and another full bathroom. Great deck area located off the dining room with views of a beautiful back yard and pond.

Owner will be installing all new carpet, as well as putting in a new dishwasher and wash machine.

Tenant pay electric and gas. Avg is approximately $160 per month dependent on usage. Association will cover water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow.

Lease will go through 3/31/2021 as we do not allow move outs during the Winter months of November-March.

No smoking in this home.

PETS - Cat or dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

3 bedrooms and another full bathroom. Great deck area located off the dining room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE have any available units?
5553 W Fillmore Cir NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE have?
Some of 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
5553 W Fillmore Cir NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE pet-friendly?
No, 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE offer parking?
Yes, 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE offers parking.
Does 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE have a pool?
No, 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5553 W Fillmore Cir NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast
Fridley, MN 55432
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207
Fridley, MN 55432
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE
Fridley, MN 55432

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 Bedrooms
Fridley Cheap PlacesFridley Dog Friendly Apartments
Fridley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University