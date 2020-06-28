423 Ironton St North East

Amenities

NEW PRICE!! Another listing from Jadde @ Renters Warehouse!! This 2BD/1BA Duplex in Fridley is available now for move-in!! Split entry with upstairs featuring open and well light living room. Kitchen features updated cabinets, countertops, and flooring with access to the deck. 2 large bedrooms are both located downstairs near the bathroom. Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas, and Trash. Application fee: $55. (RENT: $ 1,245) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,245) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) (SORRY NO PETS). This property has not been approved for section 8 also. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery