All apartments in Fridley
Find more places like 423 Ironton St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fridley, MN
/
423 Ironton St North East
Last updated November 5 2019 at 5:44 PM

423 Ironton St North East

423 Ironton Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fridley
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

423 Ironton Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Springbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
NEW PRICE!! Another listing from Jadde @ Renters Warehouse!! This 2BD/1BA Duplex in Fridley is available now for move-in!! Split entry with upstairs featuring open and well light living room. Kitchen features updated cabinets, countertops, and flooring with access to the deck. 2 large bedrooms are both located downstairs near the bathroom. Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas, and Trash. Application fee: $55. (RENT: $ 1,245) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,245) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) (SORRY NO PETS). This property has not been approved for section 8 also. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Ironton St North East have any available units?
423 Ironton St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
Is 423 Ironton St North East currently offering any rent specials?
423 Ironton St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Ironton St North East pet-friendly?
No, 423 Ironton St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 423 Ironton St North East offer parking?
No, 423 Ironton St North East does not offer parking.
Does 423 Ironton St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Ironton St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Ironton St North East have a pool?
No, 423 Ironton St North East does not have a pool.
Does 423 Ironton St North East have accessible units?
No, 423 Ironton St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Ironton St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Ironton St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Ironton St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Ironton St North East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE
Fridley, MN 55432
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207
Fridley, MN 55432
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast
Fridley, MN 55432

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 Bedrooms
Fridley Cheap PlacesFridley Dog Friendly Apartments
Fridley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University