All apartments in Fridley
Find more places like 2314 Stinson Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fridley, MN
/
2314 Stinson Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2314 Stinson Boulevard

2314 Stinson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fridley
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2314 Stinson Boulevard, Fridley, MN 55432
Hidden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, finished lower level, central air, fireplace, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max, cats and dogs (no aggressive breeds) allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 2314 Stinson Blvd Minneapolis MN 55418

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Stinson Boulevard have any available units?
2314 Stinson Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 2314 Stinson Boulevard have?
Some of 2314 Stinson Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Stinson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Stinson Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Stinson Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 Stinson Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2314 Stinson Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2314 Stinson Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Stinson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2314 Stinson Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Stinson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2314 Stinson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Stinson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2314 Stinson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Stinson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Stinson Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Stinson Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2314 Stinson Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207
Fridley, MN 55432
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE
Fridley, MN 55432
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast
Fridley, MN 55432

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 Bedrooms
Fridley Cheap PlacesFridley Dog Friendly Apartments
Fridley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University