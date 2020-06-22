2314 Stinson Boulevard

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, finished lower level, central air, fireplace, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max, cats and dogs (no aggressive breeds) allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 2314 Stinson Blvd Minneapolis MN 55418