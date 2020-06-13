46 Apartments for rent in Farmington, MN with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
19385 Elkridge Trail
19385 Elkridge Trail, Farmington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,630
2500 sqft
4 bedrooms upstairs in the Autumn Glen neighborhood. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with maple cabinets & wood floors, butler pantry, formal dining. Main floor office.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Dakota County Estates
1 Unit Available
18420 Eldorado Way
18420 Eldorado Way, Farmington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a wonderful single family house in Farmington is very close to shopping, gas and parks.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
21 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,385
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
70 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
Studio
$1,340
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1162 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
17515 Five Oaks Drive
17515 Five Oaks Drive, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2144 sqft
Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove-top, energy efficient sliding doors, and nickel brushed light fixture. Hardwood floor, 24x7 Radon mitigation system. 2019 newly installed Carrier furnace and A/C air conditioner.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Apple Valley
30 Units Available
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,088
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
24 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,415
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Apple Valley
14 Units Available
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,327
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1397 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1049 sqft
Units contain brushed-stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies. Complex offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and on-site internet access. Near several schools and four parks. Allows cats.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
80 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,479
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1337 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Apple Valley
73 Units Available
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds Opening Spring of 2020, Nuvelo at Parkside offers a new kind of living in Apple Valley, Minnesota. 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Apple Valley
20 Units Available
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,223
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
3790 Drumcliffe Court
3790 Drumcliffe Court, Rosemount, MN
8 Bedrooms
$3,700
4800 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Scott Highlands
1 Unit Available
13763 Fordham Avenue
13763 Fordham Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1514 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! A newly renovated 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits beautifully in the city of Apple Valley.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Galaxie Commons
1 Unit Available
15759 Flackwood Avenue
15759 Flackwood Way, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This end-unit townhome has an open concept kitchen, living, dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Galaxie Commons
1 Unit Available
15731 Fremont Way
15731 Freemont Way, Apple Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This Great 4 Bed 4 Bath **End Unit** Townhome in Apple Valley available JULY 1st is offering near 2,800 sq. ft of living space! Multi level Townhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Farmington
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,216
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,138
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
29 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$994
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,376
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
City Guide for Farmington, MN

Since 1869, the Dakota County Fairgrounds has brought fun and community activities to Farmington at regular times throughout the year. Dozens of vendors, local farmers and trainers come here to showcase their products. There's even an annual Jackpot Lamb Show, with prizes awarded to the farmers of black, speckled and white-faced lambs as well as commercial-type ewe lambs

Farmington is a city in Dakota County, Minnesota. In the past decade the city has experienced some growth and the population in the 2010 U.S. Census was listed at over 21,000. The city is a part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, which means residents are close to all of the fun things the metro has to offer. The city is about 15 square miles in size and the Farmington community has a whopping 876 acres of land dedicated to parks, green and open space, and nature. An additional 45 miles have been made into nature trails, paved trails and boardwalks. Residents of Farmington are fortunate to be able to relax and recreate in such a beautiful setting. If you're looking to stay in shape, just get out and see the sights or want to find something to do outdoors with friends, it's nice to know there is no lack of places to bike, walk, in-line skate and run. No matter what your age is the city has made it a priority to offer recreational activities that include something for everyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Farmington, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Farmington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

