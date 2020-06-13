46 Apartments for rent in Farmington, MN with balcony
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 6
Since 1869, the Dakota County Fairgrounds has brought fun and community activities to Farmington at regular times throughout the year. Dozens of vendors, local farmers and trainers come here to showcase their products. There's even an annual Jackpot Lamb Show, with prizes awarded to the farmers of black, speckled and white-faced lambs as well as commercial-type ewe lambs
Farmington is a city in Dakota County, Minnesota. In the past decade the city has experienced some growth and the population in the 2010 U.S. Census was listed at over 21,000. The city is a part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, which means residents are close to all of the fun things the metro has to offer. The city is about 15 square miles in size and the Farmington community has a whopping 876 acres of land dedicated to parks, green and open space, and nature. An additional 45 miles have been made into nature trails, paved trails and boardwalks. Residents of Farmington are fortunate to be able to relax and recreate in such a beautiful setting. If you're looking to stay in shape, just get out and see the sights or want to find something to do outdoors with friends, it's nice to know there is no lack of places to bike, walk, in-line skate and run. No matter what your age is the city has made it a priority to offer recreational activities that include something for everyone. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Farmington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.