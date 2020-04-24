All apartments in Farmington
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:20 AM

1000 Honeysuckle Lane

1000 Honeysuckle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Honeysuckle Lane, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED and LIKE NEW INSIDE! Trendy & stylish finishes throughout with attention to detail & quality. Incredible, convenient location near downtown Farmington. Main level living with 3 beds & 2 baths on the main floor plus main floor laundry room. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with custom dark stained Poplar cabinets, farm basin sink, gold hardware, granite counters, coin backsplash, high-end appliances with wall ovens, induction cooktop & stainless vent hood. Open informal dining room plus peninsula with seating. Walk-in pantry. No carpet- gleaming refinished original hardwood floors. Solid real stained wood millwork and solid 3 panel doors. Completely redone bathrooms with tile and new fixtures. EFFICIENT: New furnace + all LED lighting. Huge unfinished basement for storage, etc. 1.5+ stall garage plus storage shed. Available now! Be the first tenant since remodel. Will consider trained pets and responsible pet owners for 1-2 pets. Short term & rent to own considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Honeysuckle Lane have any available units?
1000 Honeysuckle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 1000 Honeysuckle Lane have?
Some of 1000 Honeysuckle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Honeysuckle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Honeysuckle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Honeysuckle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Honeysuckle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Honeysuckle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Honeysuckle Lane offers parking.
Does 1000 Honeysuckle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Honeysuckle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Honeysuckle Lane have a pool?
No, 1000 Honeysuckle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Honeysuckle Lane have accessible units?
No, 1000 Honeysuckle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Honeysuckle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Honeysuckle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Honeysuckle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Honeysuckle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

