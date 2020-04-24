1000 Honeysuckle Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

COMPLETELY REMODELED and LIKE NEW INSIDE! Trendy & stylish finishes throughout with attention to detail & quality. Incredible, convenient location near downtown Farmington. Main level living with 3 beds & 2 baths on the main floor plus main floor laundry room. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with custom dark stained Poplar cabinets, farm basin sink, gold hardware, granite counters, coin backsplash, high-end appliances with wall ovens, induction cooktop & stainless vent hood. Open informal dining room plus peninsula with seating. Walk-in pantry. No carpet- gleaming refinished original hardwood floors. Solid real stained wood millwork and solid 3 panel doors. Completely redone bathrooms with tile and new fixtures. EFFICIENT: New furnace + all LED lighting. Huge unfinished basement for storage, etc. 1.5+ stall garage plus storage shed. Available now! Be the first tenant since remodel. Will consider trained pets and responsible pet owners for 1-2 pets. Short term & rent to own considered.