Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

WELCOME TO 1923 SUMMER, LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET IN FALCON WOODS,NORTH OF THE

U OF M FARM CAMPUS AND EAST OF THE GOLF COURSE. MAIN FLOOR HAS 3 BEDROOMS,

WALK THROUGH FULL BATH, KITCHEN, DINING, AND SUNNY SOUTH FACING LIVING

ROOM.WALKING PATHS TO FALCON HEIGHTS COMMUNITY PARK, TENNIS AND BB COURTS,

PLAYGROUND, AND SOCCER FIELDS.PATH TO THE SOUTH BRINGS YOU TO U OF M AND BUS

LINES TO BOTH DOWNTOWNS, ROSEDALE AND HIGHLAND PARK. YOU WILL LOVE YOUR

BIG,PRIVATE, FENCED BACK YARD.