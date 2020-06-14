13 Apartments for rent in Elk River, MN with gym
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 3
1 of 12
"Big up to my hometown, my territory, my state / But I couldn't figure out much to brag about / Prince lives here, we got 10,000 lakes." (-- Atmosphere, "Shh")
With 10,000 lakes in the state, a city in Minnesota is bound to have one or 10 within its city limits. Elk River is no exception. Where there are lakes, there are rivers. Welcome to Elk River. If you are a fan of living with four distinct seasons, surrounded by lakes and forests that are so beautiful they have been written about in stories and poems for generations, Elk River might just be the place for you. Only a hop, skip, and jet-ski jaunt from Minneapolis. Bring your swimwear. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elk River renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.