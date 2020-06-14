13 Apartments for rent in Elk River, MN with gym

"Big up to my hometown, my territory, my state / But I couldn't figure out much to brag about / Prince lives here, we got 10,000 lakes." (-- Atmosphere, "Shh")

With 10,000 lakes in the state, a city in Minnesota is bound to have one or 10 within its city limits. Elk River is no exception. Where there are lakes, there are rivers. Welcome to Elk River. If you are a fan of living with four distinct seasons, surrounded by lakes and forests that are so beautiful they have been written about in stories and poems for generations, Elk River might just be the place for you. Only a hop, skip, and jet-ski jaunt from Minneapolis.