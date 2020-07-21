All apartments in Edina
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
7221 Oaklawn Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

7221 Oaklawn Avenue

7221 Oaklawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7221 Oaklawn Avenue, Edina, MN 55435
South Cornelia

Amenities

4 bedroom 3 bath home in Cornelia Neighborhood. Recently remodeled with new kitchen, custom cabinetry, lighting, tiled bathrooms, new hardwood flooring. Large bedrooms, 3 on one level. Nice size level backyard w/ deck. Main floor family room, formal Living room and dining room. Available July 27th.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 Oaklawn Avenue have any available units?
7221 Oaklawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 7221 Oaklawn Avenue have?
Some of 7221 Oaklawn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 Oaklawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7221 Oaklawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 Oaklawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7221 Oaklawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7221 Oaklawn Avenue offer parking?
No, 7221 Oaklawn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7221 Oaklawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7221 Oaklawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 Oaklawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 7221 Oaklawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7221 Oaklawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7221 Oaklawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 Oaklawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7221 Oaklawn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7221 Oaklawn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7221 Oaklawn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
