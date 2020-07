Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Edina 2BR home in a great location just off Hwy. 100! This 2BR home offers large bedrooms, great backyard, hardwood floors and a fireplace in the living room. It also has lots of storage with a two stall attached garage. Call to set up a tour today.