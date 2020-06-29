4222 Valley View Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 Bed / 2 Bath Edina Duplex in Great Location! Attached 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This charming duplex is conveniently located in Edina, close to Southdale Mall, Target, the Galleria, several restaurants, many parks, and lake Cornelia, with easy access to Hwy 62. It features handsome hardwood floors, an open floor plan, beautiful updated kitchen with center island, finished basement, and 2-car attached garage. Please note that the third bedroom in the basement is non-conforming, although it does have an egress window.



Snow removal, lawn care, and water are included in rent.



To schedule a showing call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email phil@citiesrentals.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5612473)