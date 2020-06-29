All apartments in Edina
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
4222 Valley View Rd
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

4222 Valley View Rd

4222 Valley View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Valley View Road, Edina, MN 55424
Pamela Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bed / 2 Bath Edina Duplex in Great Location! Attached 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This charming duplex is conveniently located in Edina, close to Southdale Mall, Target, the Galleria, several restaurants, many parks, and lake Cornelia, with easy access to Hwy 62. It features handsome hardwood floors, an open floor plan, beautiful updated kitchen with center island, finished basement, and 2-car attached garage. Please note that the third bedroom in the basement is non-conforming, although it does have an egress window.

Snow removal, lawn care, and water are included in rent.

To schedule a showing call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email phil@citiesrentals.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5612473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Valley View Rd have any available units?
4222 Valley View Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 4222 Valley View Rd have?
Some of 4222 Valley View Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Valley View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Valley View Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Valley View Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4222 Valley View Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 4222 Valley View Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Valley View Rd offers parking.
Does 4222 Valley View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222 Valley View Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Valley View Rd have a pool?
No, 4222 Valley View Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Valley View Rd have accessible units?
No, 4222 Valley View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Valley View Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 Valley View Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4222 Valley View Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4222 Valley View Rd has units with air conditioning.

