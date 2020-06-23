9650 Franlo Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly updated non traditional corner lot Eden Prairie 2 story on almost 1/2 acre! Beautiful inside and out. This home which is walking distance to oak hills country club is a gardeners dream property complete with wrap around deck, waterfall landscape feature & quick access to 169.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.