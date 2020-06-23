All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 9650 Franlo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
9650 Franlo Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9650 Franlo Road

9650 Franlo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9650 Franlo Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated non traditional corner lot Eden Prairie 2 story on almost 1/2 acre! Beautiful inside and out. This home which is walking distance to oak hills country club is a gardeners dream property complete with wrap around deck, waterfall landscape feature & quick access to 169.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9650 Franlo Road have any available units?
9650 Franlo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
Is 9650 Franlo Road currently offering any rent specials?
9650 Franlo Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9650 Franlo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9650 Franlo Road is pet friendly.
Does 9650 Franlo Road offer parking?
No, 9650 Franlo Road does not offer parking.
Does 9650 Franlo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9650 Franlo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9650 Franlo Road have a pool?
No, 9650 Franlo Road does not have a pool.
Does 9650 Franlo Road have accessible units?
No, 9650 Franlo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9650 Franlo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9650 Franlo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9650 Franlo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9650 Franlo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities