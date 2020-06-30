Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 9630 Hampshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
9630 Hampshire Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9630 Hampshire Lane
9630 Hampshire Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
9630 Hampshire Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55347
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom townhome located close to highway 169 and Pioneer Trail. New hardwood floors, Stainless steal appliances, carpet and updated bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9630 Hampshire Lane have any available units?
9630 Hampshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Eden Prairie, MN
.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Eden Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9630 Hampshire Lane have?
Some of 9630 Hampshire Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9630 Hampshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9630 Hampshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9630 Hampshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9630 Hampshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie
.
Does 9630 Hampshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9630 Hampshire Lane offers parking.
Does 9630 Hampshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9630 Hampshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9630 Hampshire Lane have a pool?
No, 9630 Hampshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9630 Hampshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 9630 Hampshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9630 Hampshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9630 Hampshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Similar Pages
Eden Prairie 1 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with Balcony
Eden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MN
New Hope, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MN
Blaine, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities