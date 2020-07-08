All apartments in Eden Prairie
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
9047 Terra Verde Trl
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

9047 Terra Verde Trl

9047 Terra Verde Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9047 Terra Verde Trail, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This is a great townhome! Right as you reach the front door, there is a cozy, private patio space before you go into the home. Enter into the living/dining area and note the fireplace, vaulted ceilings and large window. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space. A single-car garage entrance and a half bath complete the main floor. Up the stairs there is a full bath, laundry area, a master and second bedroom, both with a huge walk-in closets. Sorry, no pets. Tenant pays all utilities except trash, lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9047 Terra Verde Trl have any available units?
9047 Terra Verde Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 9047 Terra Verde Trl have?
Some of 9047 Terra Verde Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9047 Terra Verde Trl currently offering any rent specials?
9047 Terra Verde Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9047 Terra Verde Trl pet-friendly?
No, 9047 Terra Verde Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 9047 Terra Verde Trl offer parking?
Yes, 9047 Terra Verde Trl offers parking.
Does 9047 Terra Verde Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9047 Terra Verde Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9047 Terra Verde Trl have a pool?
Yes, 9047 Terra Verde Trl has a pool.
Does 9047 Terra Verde Trl have accessible units?
No, 9047 Terra Verde Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 9047 Terra Verde Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9047 Terra Verde Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

