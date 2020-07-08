9047 Terra Verde Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This is a great townhome! Right as you reach the front door, there is a cozy, private patio space before you go into the home. Enter into the living/dining area and note the fireplace, vaulted ceilings and large window. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space. A single-car garage entrance and a half bath complete the main floor. Up the stairs there is a full bath, laundry area, a master and second bedroom, both with a huge walk-in closets. Sorry, no pets. Tenant pays all utilities except trash, lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.