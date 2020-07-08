6457 Regency Lane - 1

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome with an attached 2 car garage in Eden Prairie! This home has granite counters in the kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, spacious entertaining ares and large bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with ensuite bath. The laundry is on the second floor. The two car garage has a large enclosed storage space for seasonal items. Basic cable is included. There is also a community pool and fitness area. Available June 1st. Total Real Estate Success Tenants pay gas, electricity, water