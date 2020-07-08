All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

6457 Regency Lane - 1

6457 Regency Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6457 Regency Ln, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome with an attached 2 car garage in Eden Prairie! This home has granite counters in the kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, spacious entertaining ares and large bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with ensuite bath. The laundry is on the second floor. The two car garage has a large enclosed storage space for seasonal items. Basic cable is included. There is also a community pool and fitness area. Available June 1st. Total Real Estate Success Tenants pay gas, electricity, water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6457 Regency Lane - 1 have any available units?
6457 Regency Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6457 Regency Lane - 1 have?
Some of 6457 Regency Lane - 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6457 Regency Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6457 Regency Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6457 Regency Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6457 Regency Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 6457 Regency Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6457 Regency Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 6457 Regency Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6457 Regency Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6457 Regency Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6457 Regency Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 6457 Regency Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6457 Regency Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6457 Regency Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6457 Regency Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.

