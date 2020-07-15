17886 S Shore Lane W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This inviting home has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, skylights a gas fireplace and a multi-tier deck overlooking a great backyard. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a great center island/breakfast bar and opens to the dining and family rooms. There are three bedrooms on the upper level including a master with a walk-in closet and walk thru 4-piece bathroom with ceramic tile. The lower level includes a nice sized family room with access to the back yard, a laundry area with newer appliances and a bonus room for an office or play area. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care. No pets. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.