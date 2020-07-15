All apartments in Eden Prairie
17886 S Shore Lane W

17886 South Shore Lane West · (952) 221-5557
Location

17886 South Shore Lane West, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1729 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This inviting home has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, skylights a gas fireplace and a multi-tier deck overlooking a great backyard. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a great center island/breakfast bar and opens to the dining and family rooms. There are three bedrooms on the upper level including a master with a walk-in closet and walk thru 4-piece bathroom with ceramic tile. The lower level includes a nice sized family room with access to the back yard, a laundry area with newer appliances and a bonus room for an office or play area. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care. No pets. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17886 S Shore Lane W have any available units?
17886 S Shore Lane W has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 17886 S Shore Lane W have?
Some of 17886 S Shore Lane W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17886 S Shore Lane W currently offering any rent specials?
17886 S Shore Lane W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17886 S Shore Lane W pet-friendly?
No, 17886 S Shore Lane W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 17886 S Shore Lane W offer parking?
No, 17886 S Shore Lane W does not offer parking.
Does 17886 S Shore Lane W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17886 S Shore Lane W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17886 S Shore Lane W have a pool?
Yes, 17886 S Shore Lane W has a pool.
Does 17886 S Shore Lane W have accessible units?
No, 17886 S Shore Lane W does not have accessible units.
Does 17886 S Shore Lane W have units with dishwashers?
No, 17886 S Shore Lane W does not have units with dishwashers.
