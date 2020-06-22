15731 Summit Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym internet access

Fully furnished Lake front home in Eden Prairie! Take advantage of this undated 5 bedroom 4 bath furnished home, located on a cul-de-sac with quick access to 494, Minneapolis, Edina and so much more. Stunning overarching views with an oversized deck and fully screened gazebo. Large back yard as wells as firepit to enjoy the lake views and private setting. 4 bedrooms up with private master bath as well as lower level walkout, new kitchen appliances, new paint, Granite counters and so much more. Come see this home, it will be a perfect fit!