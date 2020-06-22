All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 15731 Summit Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
15731 Summit Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:51 PM

15731 Summit Drive

15731 Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15731 Summit Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
internet access
Fully furnished Lake front home in Eden Prairie! Take advantage of this undated 5 bedroom 4 bath furnished home, located on a cul-de-sac with quick access to 494, Minneapolis, Edina and so much more. Stunning overarching views with an oversized deck and fully screened gazebo. Large back yard as wells as firepit to enjoy the lake views and private setting. 4 bedrooms up with private master bath as well as lower level walkout, new kitchen appliances, new paint, Granite counters and so much more. Come see this home, it will be a perfect fit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15731 Summit Drive have any available units?
15731 Summit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15731 Summit Drive have?
Some of 15731 Summit Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15731 Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15731 Summit Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15731 Summit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15731 Summit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 15731 Summit Drive offer parking?
No, 15731 Summit Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15731 Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15731 Summit Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15731 Summit Drive have a pool?
No, 15731 Summit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15731 Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 15731 Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15731 Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15731 Summit Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities